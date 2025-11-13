Rockstar Games Outlines “Executive Bonuses” For New GTA Online Mansions Content

As ironic as it sounds, there is one plus side to the delay of Rockstar Games’ upcoming title, and that would be the fact that GTA Online will now have more people focusing on it…and there is still potential for it to get all-new content in 2026 with the delay now in place. We’re not certain it’ll happen, but it could. Anyway, today, Rockstar revealed the long-teased “mansions” content, where you’ll be able to get high-end properties and other perks in Los Santos due to a new job you take on. We covered the mansion’s part of the content earlier, but there is more to be had here if you didn’t fully read the reveal page.

Specifically, there are “Executive Bonuses” you can get for doing certain things in the new content. Here’s how Rockstar broke it down:

“Lead by example as a high-powered executive or offer your services as an Associate and get 3X GTA$ and RP on all VIP Work and Challenges through November 19. Consider it an investment in your future — one that will help you fund your luxurious lifestyle and a real estate portfolio befitting the truly elite.

Complete three VIP Work and Challenges and you’ll receive the LS Smoking Jacket and GTA$100,000 to satisfy the Weekly Challenge.”

Oh, is that not enough for you and your “new elite life?” How about getting some free prime real estate to settle things?

“Don’t let perfectly good office space sit idle — put it to good use by claiming the Lombank West Executive Office for free this week. Become a wheeling-dealing, limousine-riding, jet-flying CEO with access to the SecuroServ network, VIP Work and Challenges, and more.

Prefer another location? All other Executive Office Properties are 50% off, as are their Upgrades, Modifications, and Garage expansions through November 19.”

And if all of THAT isn’t enough for you, there are also some special car bonuses you can partake in now that the content is coming. Again, check the full page for all the details, deadlines, and cool stuff you can get.

We acknowledge that this new GTA Online content won’t be “fully satisfying” for you all, and that eventually you’ll move on to “bigger and better things,” which is totally fine. We know that the wait for Rockstar’s next game is going to be difficult due to the six-month delay. However, if you have the online mode, why not partake in the new stuff? It might give you an itch to try out older things and see how far you can go once again!