GTA Online Is Officially Gearing Up For Mansions Next Month

While most of us might be waiting for news on Grand Theft Auto VI, there’s more than enough support continuing with GTA Online. The multiplayer component of Grand Theft Auto V is still going strong. In fact, a significant update is coming our way, which will add mansions to the mix of available properties. If you want to land a staple mansion and confirm you’re living a life of luxury, you’d better prepare.

There are already some updates being released for the game to help fill those bank accounts. That’s going to be a must if you want a chance at picking up this new estate option. We don’t know just how much these mansions will ultimately cost yet. However, just about everyone expects these homes not to come anywhere near being cheap. These new missions, now available, should help make a dent in what you might have to spend.

GTA Online Mansions Are Underway

Construction sites are already showing up in GTA Online. Thanks to X user GTA Series Videos, we’re getting a look at a couple of spots on the Los Santos map. We might not have the homes available for a quick walkthrough quite yet, but progress is being made. That said, Rockstar Games is giving you a few missions to help get those bank accounts lined up.

Taking to the Rockstar Games Newswire, we’re getting a bit of a quick breakdown on what to expect in terms of the upcoming mansions. As noted in the blog post, a new entrant has emerged in the Los Santos high-end real estate scene. Prix Luxury Real Estate is planning to introduce some magnificent mansions to the city. However, to get things moving, they need a little help. You know, clearing out squatters, obtaining construction materials, and maybe motivating contractors. I’m sure you’re up for the job.

As a result, there are three new mission listings available. If you manage to go through each listing by December 7, 2025, you’ll get a GTA$1,000,000 bonus and GTA$2,000,000 off all Prix Luxury Real Estate listings when they arrive next month. That should play a significant role in securing a nice discount on whatever these behemoths may charge us.