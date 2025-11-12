WWE 2K25: Netflix Edition Is Now Available To Pre-register

WWE 2K25 players have been enjoying the game for some time now. It originally launched into the marketplace back in March of this year. However, since its release, it has been made available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and the Nintendo Switch. However, now we can get ready to dive into the action on both iOS and Android devices.

If you haven’t already heard, there is another edition on the way for WWE 2K25. Most players might be enjoying the game on consoles and PC, where the latest and final DLC pack had just dropped. However, if you want to enjoy the game on your smartphone or tablet, you might have to wait. WWE 2K25: Netflix Edition is coming our way soon, and it will grant you free access to the title on your iOS and Android devices. That’s just as long as you have a subscription to Netflix.

WWE 2K25: Netflix Pre-registration Now Open

Experience action-packed WWE matches, dynamic broadcast-style gameplay, authentic arena entrances and immersive commentary from WWE announcers all in the palm of your hand.



Pre-register now to play WWE 2K25: Netflix Edition soon on mobile devices. pic.twitter.com/MC9HUDIA3p — Netflix Games (@netflixgames_) November 10, 2025

It appears that players interested in picking up WWE 2K25: Netflix Edition can now find it available with the pre-registration option. That will give players the ability to prepare their phones for the application’s installation once it becomes available. Likewise, we know when the game will officially release.

For starters, the pre-register announcement came through on the official Netflix Games X account. You can view that embedded above, along with a snippet of gameplay footage. Meanwhile, thanks to the folks at Fightful, we’re learning that the app store listing indicates this is a game set to launch on November 19, 2025. Fortunately, we don’t have too long a wait ahead of us.

Meanwhile, those of you who are enjoying the game on consoles and the PC platform will find that there’s a bit more available starting today. Today, we received the latest and final DLC pack for the title. For those unaware, the Saturday Night Main Event DLC pack has dropped today. With this pack, players are getting access to Jesse Ventura, Mr. Wonderful Paul Orndorff, Tito Santana, Junkyard Dog, and Sig Justice.