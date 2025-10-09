WWE 2K25 Netflix Edition Surfaces Online

There was word previously that WWE 2K25 would get a special Netflix Edition. Netflix, known to be a media streaming service, has been dabbling more into video games. Specifically, these games are usually tied to mobile phones. With an active subscription to Netflix, you’re granted access to a slew of premium games without any advertisements or in-app purchases.

So we were expecting a WWE 2K25 port release for the Netflix Edition. That had been kept under wraps for quite a while, until today. We’re finally getting some small details about this game. Of course, the official release date is still a mystery. Regardless, here’s what we know so far about this upcoming edition of the game.

WWE 2K25 Netflix Edition

Thanks to the folks over at Insider Gaming, we’re learning today that Netflix has a new page listing under the Google Play storefront. It’s for the fabled WWE 2K25 Netflix Edition, but it’s not quite out yet. Instead, we’re just taking a look at the store listing, and it’s probably what you would have expected for this game.

It’s unlikely that a full port of everything will be brought from the console and PC release. You’ll find the typical on-screen controls to go through the game. However, it does boast that there will be over 40 RAW and SmackDown Superstars. You’ll also find a few modes available for the game.

Those modes include a career mode that will allow you to work through the ranks as your favorite WWE Superstar. Likewise, you’ll find quick play matches both offline and online if you want to face another player. But again, we’re still waiting to see if some more details emerge online on anything else that might get included.

Additionally, we don’t have a release date quite yet. Of course, as we mentioned earlier, even when it does release, you’ll still require a Netflix subscription. In other news regarding the game, D’Lo Brown just cut a new promo to hype up the latest pack release featuring some iconic wrestlers from the Attitude Era. Also, we learned what will be included in the upcoming John Cena Farewell Tour pack.