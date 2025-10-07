WWE 2K25’s John Cena Farewell Tour Contents Have Been Revealed

We can now see the contents of WWE 2K25’s John Cena Farewell Tour DLC.

2K Games announced this DLC well in advance, of course. But now that the game has been updated, we can see these updates for ourselves.

John Cena ‘03

As we pointed out, this DLC included Cena’s original gimmick, when he started out as a bad guy. The Doctor of Thuganomics was able to endear himself to the fans with his trash talk rapping.

For WWE 2K25, he received a rating of 82.

John Cena Wrestlemania 41

Fittingly, 2K Games also brought us the latest main eventer John Cena. This was Cena as he appeared in this year’s WrestleMania 41.

In this event, Cena came in as a heel as well. Unfortunately for him, this will go down in history as one of the most disappointing ways to end a WWE career.

Cena became the bad guy after he took The Rock’s offer to become his champion. He took on WWE champion Cody Rhodes, who resisted the same offer.

Ultimately, Cena won after interference from rapper Travis Scott and some cheating by Cena. The consensus is that the match did not live up to expectations, and Scott’s involvement potentially ruined the whole thing.

Ironically, Wrestlemania 41 Cena received a rating of 95. In the following weeks, WWE would turn him face again, after his heel run would continue to falter.

It’s certainly weird to be seeing this memento of a disappointing moment in Cena’s career. But there are other things in this DLC to talk about too.

Brock Lesnar 2021 to Present

Brock Lesnar was already added to WWE 2K25 in The Island. But this DLC is giving us Lesnar in his current persona, wearing a black hat and playing up his real life as a ranch owner.

Lesnar started using this persona in Summerslam 2021, the same event where he returned to the WWE. And this evokes the events of that PPV.

The main event of that show had Roman Reigns beat John Cena for the world title. Shortly after the match, Lesnar showed up in the ring to confront Reigns.

After their staredown, Reigns walked off as Lesnar hit Cena with an F-5 and multiple suplexes. And this attack itself evoked Lesnar’s match with Cena in Summerslam 2014.

As you can imagine, Lesnar got ranked high, at 94.

R-Truth Ron Cena

R-Truth’s turn to become a John Cena superfan is one of the funniest things that Ron Killings has ever done. It may feel like it’s been around forever, but this gimmick only started this February.

It also hinges on younger gamers not remembering that R-Truth challenged Cena for the World title in the 2011 PPV Capitol Punishment. But we think everyone will just be happy to have Ron Cena.

Ron Cena got a rating of 83, which sounds about right for how successful the gimmick has been.