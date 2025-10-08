D’Lo Brown Cuts A New Promo For WWE 2K25

WWE 2K25 was released into the marketplace earlier this year, and if you’re familiar with the series, you know it’s an annual game. We see a new game release typically each year. However, the folks over at Visual Concepts are looking to ensure that fans are constantly given a reason to keep playing this game until the arrival of the next installment.

For instance, a few packs have been released to add more wrestlers to the virtual roster. The latest pack to hit the game was the Attitude Era Superstars. In case you haven’t already picked this one up, D’Lo Brown dropped a new promo online to remind you it’s available.

WWE 2K25 Gets A New D’Lo Brown Promo

Taking to X, the iconic D’Lo Brown released a new short clip highlighting the arrival of the Attitude Era Superstars Pack. You can view the promo within the embedded X post above. That said, if you haven’t been keeping tabs on this pack, it arrived in September. With it, we saw the arrival of D’Lo Brown, Road Dogg Jesse James, Badd Ass Billy Gun, Victoria, and Mark Henry.

So not only do you get some iconic names from that era of wrestling, but you’ll find over fifty new moves and taunts. Of course, this wasn’t the only time we saw D’Lo Brown bring up this pack, as we recently saw his reaction to his character’s entrance when the pack first came out.

This also won’t be the last pack to come out for the game. More recently, we saw the official John Cena Farewell Tour pack and what will be coming to the game yesterday. After all, this is the retirement run for John Cena and the WWE. For those who haven’t picked up a copy of the game, WWE 2K25 is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch.