D’Lo Brown Reacts To His WWE 2K25 Entrance

There is a brand new WWE game for fans to dig into this year. Of course, if you’re familiar with the franchise, you know that this series typically receives a new game each year. This year, we have WWE 2K25, and the development team continues to release new content for fans to enjoy. Included in that content is additional wrestlers finally making their debut on the roster.

We’re used to seeing these wrestlers finally pop up in the game via packs. There have been a few of these packs since the game dropped. It started back in May with the New Wave pack. That offered wrestlers like Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin, and El Grande Americano the opportunity to be added in WWE 2K25. However, the latest pack was released this past week, and we’re still receiving reactions to these new additions.

WWE 2K25 D’Lo Brown Entrance Reaction

“The depth in reality in this is CRAZY!” 😮



Check out D-Lo Brown’s reaction to seeing himself in #WWE2K25! #FirstLook pic.twitter.com/5UMn59mK60 — #WWE2K25 (@WWEgames) September 23, 2025

Posted on the official WWE 2K25 X account, we got a video featuring the iconic WWE superstar, D’Lo Brown. If you’re familiar with the wrestler, then you know he’s got a very unique kind of walk and entrance. That was something that the developers wanted to ensure came through. Now, we have the initial reaction from D’Lo Brown himself.

As you can see in the video embedded above, D’Lo Brown is surprised by just how well the game looks and his entrance. We have certainly come a long way with video games. Of course, this wasn’t the only character added to the roster from the latest pack. We’ve seen a few others come into the mix with the Attitude Era Superstars pack.

Included in this pack were D’Lo Brown, Billy Gunn, Road Dogg, Victoria, and Mark Henry. Likewise, this is not the last pack to come for WWE 2K5. Players will also find that in November, we’ll get another set of wrestlers with the Saturday Night’s Main Event pack. Those wrestlers are Jesse Ventura, Mr Wonderful Paul Orndorff, Tito Santana, Junkyard Dog, and Sid Justice.

That said, we also received recent information on when the servers will be shutting down for this game installment. It appears that you have a couple of years left before that happens, but you can find more information about the server closure date here.