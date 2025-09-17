WWE 2K25 Officially Adds Goldberg & Nikki Bella Alongside Attitude Era Superstars Pack

WWE fans are currently working through WWE 2K25, the latest entry to the long-running franchise. Players who have been wanting more are fortunately in luck today. The developers have released new DLC content for players to enjoy. If you haven’t heard already, two sets of DLC came out today.

WWE 2K25 saw the introduction of two additional legendary wrestlers for the game. But above that, there is a new pack drop that adds new taunts, moves, and more than a few iconic wrestlers from the infamous Attitude Era. If you’re just now coming across this new pack, we’ll give you a breakdown of what’s included.

WWE 2K25 Attitude Era Superstars Pack Arrives Today

While it might have been leaked out ahead of time, we’re officially getting Goldberg and Nikki Bella in the game. These two individuals are not attached to the Attitude Era Superstars Pack. Instead, these two are being added in under the Hall of Legends expansion to The Island. This expansion will cost you 50,000 VC, and outside of having access to the additional wrestlers, you’ll also find a new quest storyline and unloackable creation parts in The Island.

Meanwhile, as noted, there is the Attitude Era Superstars Pack. This will bring in five iconic names from that era, and with it will come over fifty new moves and taunts. If you didn’t already catch word of the wrestlers coming to the game under this pack, you’ll find D’Lo Brown, Road Dogg Jesse James, Badd Ass Billy Gun, Victoria, and Mark Henry. Of course, there have already been some fans upset with the in-game entrance choice for Victoria.

This DLC can be picked up today, but it’s also attached to the season pass. Likewise, you’ll find this season pass attached to the WWE 2K25 The Bloodline Edition and WWE 2K25 Deadman Edition.

Meanwhile, if you don’t own a copy of the game, you’ll find it available right now on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch 2 platforms.