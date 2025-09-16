Gameranx

WWE 2K25 Fans Are Not Happy Over Victoria’s Entrance

WWE fans are currently enjoying the latest video game installment in the marketplace, WWE 2K25. This promotion has been going on for decades, and over the years, we’ve seen so many iconic wrestlers step into the ring. However, it’s not possible to include everyone with the latest game release. So there’s the use of various DLC and passes to add more wrestlers from different eras and generations slowly.

If you are a season pass holder for WWE 2K25, you might be aware that a new pack is coming tomorrow. On September 17, 2025, players will finally have access to the Attitude Era Superstars Pack. This will bring in a few more wrestlers from this era for players to use. However, some fans are none too pleased with how the developers handled one of the wrestlers.

Fans Upset Over WWE 2K25 Victoria Entrance

Thanks to ewrestlingnews, we’re finding out about the entrance to Victoria. To help hype up the launch of the new wrestlers coming into WWE 2K25, they showcased the entrance for Victoria. However, it was a missed opportunity in many fans’ eyes.

It seems the developers opted for an era with a soundtrack that’s far less memorable, rather than the classic entrance with Tatu’s music. Fans are quick to point out the hate on X over this decision. As Malice on X pointed out, they used an era that the wrestler didn’t even enjoy. Meanwhile, another user pointed out that the animation didn’t even feature Victoria jumping over the top rope.

We’re not sure why exactly they opted to use this era for the wrestler. It’s possible that this was a licensing issue that the developers had to get around. Regardless, fans were quick to point out the glaring omission of Tatu in the entrance.

Again, this is not the only wrestler that will be added to the game through the Attitude Era Superstars Pack tomorrow. Besides Victoria, we will also see the additions of D’Lo Brown, Billy Gunn, Road Dogg, and Mark Henry. Of course, this won’t be the last pack of DLC characters coming to the game.

In November of this year, we’ll see the release of Saturday Night’s Main Event Pack. That collection of wrestlers will include Jesse Ventura, Mr. Wonderful Paul Orndorff, Tito Santana, Junkyard Dog, and Sid Justice.

