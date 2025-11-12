WWE 2K25 Final DLC Pack Saturday Night’s Main Event Is Now Available

WWE 2K25 has been around for a while this year, and fortunately, the developers have continued to give fans something new to come back to regularly. Now, today, you have one more reason to step back into the ring. Today marks the official release of the last DLC pack that will be coming to the game. If you haven’t already made note, you can finally pick up the Saturday Night’s Main Event pack.

There’s already a notable roster attached to WWE 2K25. However, the developers have continued to buff up that roster with various DLC packs. Each pack released was themed. For some players, there might have been more freedom in choosing which wrestlers to pick up for the game. Otherwise, if you had a season pass, you would find the roster expanding periodically with some iconic names from WWE history.

WWE 2K25 Saturday Night Main Event DLC Pack

A total of five DLC packs have been released for WWE 2K25. As mentioned, each was centered around a theme. These packs offered some new wrestlers, moves, and taunts into the mix. If you don’t recall, the last DLC pack was released back in September with the Attitude Era Superstars Pack. That gave players access to iconic wrestlers such as D’Lo Brown, Billy Gunn, Road Dogg, Victoria, and Mark Henry.

Meanwhile, the latest DLC pack has just dropped. The Saturday Night’s Main Event pack will bring wrestlers Jesse Ventura, Mr. Wonderful Paul Orndorff, Tito Santana, Junkyard Dog, and Sig Justice into the mix. Again, much like the previous packs, you’ll find that there are new moves and taunts added into the mix as well.

Now that the final DLC is out, more attention might be on WWE 2K26. We had already heard a rumor suggesting that talent was starting to record lines for the game. Likewise, a recent Take-Two Interactive earnings report revealed the launch window of WWE 2K26. However, we haven’t received any marketing materials for this upcoming installment quite yet.