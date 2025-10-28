WWE 2K26 Development Update Suggests Talent Is Now Involved

WWE 2K25 is the latest installment of the long-running franchise, and we’re sure you’ve been enjoying the game for a while. This installment was released back in March of this year. However, if you’re familiar with this series, you know it’s an annual release. Each year, we typically get something new for fans of the franchise to dive into. We’re not expecting that to change, and it looks like development for WWE 2K26 is already underway.

WWE 2K26 doesn’t have anything official to get excited about quite yet. We’re still waiting for the developers to pull back the veil and start to highlight what to expect. However, since we still have content coming for WWE 2K25, we’re unlikely to see anything official for a little while longer. That said, a new report has surfaced on what is going on behind the scenes.

WWE 2K26 Development Update Involves Talent

It should go without saying, but take this development update as a rumor. This development update is nothing that has been officially unveiled to the public at the moment. However, thanks to reports from Ringside News, we’re learning that PWInsider has noted that talent is finally stepping into the booth to record lines for the upcoming game.

Unfortunately, we don’t know who has stepped into the studio to help record the lines. Regardless, it’s at least exciting to know that there might be some new story modes and cinematics with some of our favorite wrestlers in this upcoming installment.

This wasn’t the only time we learned there might already be some talent involvement in the development of WWE 2K26. It was just last week that we noted that Nikki Bella was giving the developers a new face scan. What we didn’t know was whether this was to update her character in WWE 2K25 or for the upcoming game.

At any rate, we’ll just have to wait and see what the developers decide to reveal later. That said, if you haven’t picked up WWE 2K25 yet, a new edition was recently released. Players can pick up a special Farewell Edition based on John Cena and his final run with the WWE before he officially retires from wrestling.