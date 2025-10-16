WWE 2K25 Farewell Edition Breakdown – All Packages, Bonuses & Prices

WWE 2K25 is the latest installment of the long-running franchise. However, WWE this year is notable for another reason. If you’ve been following the wrestling promotion for very long, you know that this year is a big one for John Cena. The iconic wrestler had revealed that 2025 would be his final run with the WWE. Just like any wrestler, after decades of putting in the work, eventually it’s time to hang things up. However, outside of just his final run in the WWE, there’s a celebration package coming to the game. WWE 2K25 Farewell Edition was unveiled recently to highlight the wrestler’s career.

If you’re a fan of John Cena or just haven’t picked up a copy of WWE 2K25, then this edition or DLC package could be something you’re interested in. 2K and Visual Concepts are launching the packages today, and we’re getting a breakdown of everything. For those unaware, there is a total of three packages coming our way.

WWE 2K25 Farewell Edition Breakdown

At the heart of it all, the new edition is bringing out some additional skins for your virtual roster. With this edition, you’re getting the WrestleMania 41 John Cena, Dr. of Thunganomics John Cena, Brock Lesnar, and R-Truth’s Ron Cena. You’ll also find five Farewell Tour tee shirts and cosmetic items. However, thanks to 2K’s media email that went out today, we have a breakdown of all three packages available. We’ll list them out as they are officially stated from the media marketing material.

WWE 2K25 Farewell Tour Edition

WWE 2K25 Farewell Tour Edition includes both the Farewell Tour Edition Pack as well as the WWE 2K25 Bloodline Edition

Available for $149.99

The Farewell Tour Edition Pack

The Bloodline Edition Bonus Pack, which features Mattel Elite Series 114 Jey Uso and Mattel Elite “Greatest Hits” Roman Reigns Persona cards and playable Superstars. This pack includes a Family Above All Hoodie, OTC Shirt, Yeet Tank Top, and Yeet Sunglasses cosmetic items for The Island, available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch 2 only

Also included is the WrestleMania 41 Pack, which features the WrestleMania 41 Arena, plus three WrestleMania 41 playable Superstars: Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, and new playable Superstar Aleister Black, available now to players who purchased the Bloodline Edition or WrestleMania 41 Pack

Bloodline Edition or WrestleMania 41 Pack Ringside Pass (Season Pass to all five post-launch DLC character packs plus Superstar Mega-Boost)

The Rock Nation of Domination Pack, which features a Rock Nation of Domination Persona card and playable Superstar

Deadman Edition Bonus Pack which includes Mattel Elite “Greatest Hits” Undertaker and Original Undertaker (‘90) Persona Cards and playable Superstars, a useable Urn object, Undertaker ‘95 Mask cosmetic item for The Island, and Brother Love Manager

which includes Mattel Elite “Greatest Hits” Undertaker and Original Undertaker (‘90) Persona Cards and playable Superstars, a useable Urn object, Undertaker ‘95 Mask cosmetic item for The Island, and Brother Love Manager The Wyatt Sicks Pack, a bonus pack of content including five playable Superstars – Uncle Howdy, Dexter Lumis, Nikki Cross, Joe Gacy, and Erick Rowan – plus Uncle Howdy and Nikki Cross mask cosmetic items for The Island, available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch 2 only

187,500 VC (215,000 VC with Steam Edition only, in lieu of The Island cosmetic items)

WWE 2K25 Farewell Tour Bundle

Available for $89.99

The Farewell Tour Edition Pack

WWE 2K25 Standard Edition

32,500 VC (82,500 VC with Steam Edition only, in lieu of The Island cosmetic items)

WWE 2K25 Farewell Tour Edition Pack

Available for $14.99

Playable Brock Lesnar, Ron Cena, WrestleMania 41 John Cena, and Dr. of Thuganomics John Cena

Five John Cena Farewell Tour tee shirt cosmetic items

15,000 VC

Recently, R-Truth spoke about this new edition of the game, which you can read about his thoughts on the release right here. Meanwhile, if you have yet to check out the latest gameplay footage from the recent IGN Fall Fest 2025 event, you can find it here.