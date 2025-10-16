WWE 2K25 John Cena Farewell Tour Edition Gameplay Footage Drops Online

WWE 2K25 is the latest installment of the long-running franchise. While we are enjoying some of the latest wrestler additions that came to the game from the recent content pack, a new edition is here. If you haven’t been keeping tabs, WWE 2K25 John Cena Farewell Tour Edition was unveiled to be coming out today.

This is an edition that celebrates the career of John Cena, an iconic WWE wrestler. We’ve known for a little while now what would be coming with the edition, but recently, we finally got a new gameplay trailer of the game in action. If you missed it from the IGN Fall Fest 2025 event, you can find it embedded below.

WWE 2K25 John Cena Farewell Tour Edition

John Cena has had quite a lengthy career. But like all iconic wrestlers with such a historic career, it’s eventually time to hang things up. I can’t imagine the wear and tear some of these wrestlers endure after all the years of performing in the ring, along with the constant traveling to various shows. However, John Cena felt it was time to end his career.

To celebrate the farewell of John Cena, WWE 2K25 unveiled a new edition. Through the IGN Fall Fest 2025, we got our first gameplay trailer for the edition. Besides John Cena, we also saw R-Truth with his Ron Cena persona.

That said, while the edition releases today, we know that there is more than just two skins for this collection. Players are going to receive the WrestleMania 41 John Cena, Dr. of Thuganomics John Cena, Brock Lesnar, and Ron Cena. So, if you haven’t played the game yet, this edition might finally persuade you to pick up a copy.

Of course, we still have a little more time with John Cena in the ring. This is his last year. So after December, we’ll see John Cena bow out of the ring and likely only appear for special occasions and events. Meanwhile, as previously mentioned, WWE 2K25 recently added another pack of wrestlers. This past month, we saw the addition of the Attitude Era Superstars Pack, featuring a new promo cut by legendary superstar D’Lo Brown.