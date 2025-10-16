R-Truth Talks WWE 2K25 John Cena Farewell Edition

WWE has such a long history filled with iconic moments and, more importantly, iconic wrestlers. We’ve seen countless wrestlers step into the ring and perform for fans worldwide. While some of us might not physically step into the ring, nothing is stopping you from doing it virtually. Games like WWE 2K25 have given us the chance to relive some of these iconic moments from WWE history.

This year, we’re not done with the special editions of the game. Legendary WWE superstar John Cena announced that 2025 would be his last year in the wrestling career. After so many years of hitting the ring and traveling to these locations, the body can really wear down. So, rather than just bowing out, John Cena unveiled a farewell tour this year. That said, if it’s not already on your radar, WWE 2K25 John Cena Farewell Edition drops today.

WWE 2K25 John Cena Farewell Edition

If you haven’t picked up a copy of WWE 2K25 yet, then this new edition might entice you. Today, the John Cena Farewell Edition will release, giving players a chance to secure a few additional skins in their roster. Included in that mix is R-Truth’s persona, Ron Cena.

Thanks to Bleacher Report, the publication had the chance to get a comment from the iconic wrestler and his thoughts on the new edition. Needless to say, R-Truth is incredibly pumped to see this game come out into the marketplace.

It’s phenomenal, dog, I’m riding on high right now. To be in there, it’s the Super Pack, dog! You got the heel John Cena, you got my older brother John Cena, then you got the Beast Incarnate himself, Brock Lesnar, in there, dog! But it’s finna go in a whole different type of spin right now. Ron Cena is in the game, my dog! Come on! It don’t get no better than that! Now I get to watch my younger brother’s back, sorry, my older brother’s back.

Again, you’re getting a few skins in this edition outside of just John Cena and Ron Cena. With this edition of the game, you’ll find that it will come packed with WrestleMania 41 John Cena, Dr. of Thuganomics John Cena, Brock Lesnar, and, as mentioned, R-Truth as Ron Cena.

If you didn’t already catch the new gameplay footage that dropped for this edition, check it out right here. Meanwhile, if you’re looking for even more content to enjoy in WWE 2K25, then there was a new Attitude Era Superstars Pack that came out this past month. Even the iconic D’Lo Brown took to the web and cut a new promo for this pack drop.