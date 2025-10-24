WWE 2K Devs Gives Nikki Bella A New Face Scan

WWE 2K25 is the current installment of the franchise, and if you’ve been enjoying the game, you know it won’t be long before the next installment is here. It’s an annual game release franchise, and we’re always excited to see what the developers bring to the table next, who will be part of the roster, and which areas of the iconic promotion the WWE 2K game will focus on.

That said, there’s always a push to try to make sure the various wrestlers look as they should. So it’s always a positive to see some wrestlers return to the booth for developers to get a new scan. But it looks like we already know who left the developers with a fresh new scan for what could be the next game.

Nikki Bella Has Been Scanned For WWE 2K

Nikki Bella has revealed she was scanned backstage at RAW 👀



This comes after she asked 2K to update her model in WWE 2K25, though it’s more likely the new scan will be used for WWE 2K26!#WWE2K26 pic.twitter.com/dUDgMb5HNw — SmackTalks (@Smacktalks) October 22, 2025

Monday Night Raw had a special guest this past broadcast. It turns out Nikki Bella is returning to the show. But more importantly, it’s what we’re finding out that happened backstage at RAW. From the reports popping up online, it looks like Nikki Bella was recently scanned again for the development team working on the WWE 2K games.

Unfortunately, we don’t know what this scan is for. This may be an updated face model for WWE 2K25. However, another possibility is that the developers are already getting things rolling for their next installment, WWE 2K26. Either way, it’s great to see the game trying to keep the wrestlers on the roster as accurate as possible.

While we’re waiting on the arrival of the next game, there’s still plenty of content to get into for WWE 2K25. For instance, it wasn’t too long ago that we received the Attitude Era Superstars Pack. Even D’Lo Brown made a return to cut a new promo for that pack drop. Furthermore, we have a new edition release for the game that focuses on John Cena’s farewell tour, a wrestler retiring from the business at the end of this year. If you haven’t picked up a copy of the game, you can find a breakdown of the different packages, bonuses, and prices right here.