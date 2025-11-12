Fake GTA 6 Trailer Gets A Big Push From Google

One of the most important rules of the internet is “don’t believe everything you see or read on the internet!” After all, especially now, where rumors and speculation on things run wild, fake news is intentionally being published as real, and AI slop videos are starting to come to life in various ways, people need to be careful about what they’re seeing and processing. To show you just how dangerous things are right now, let’s talk about GTA 6. Just one week ago, fans thought we were on the “cusp” of the game’s third trailer, but just one day later, it was revealed to have gotten a huge six-month delay, and there was no trailer released.

And yet, if you listen to Google, a new trailer WAS released, because it accidentally started to push people toward a trailer that had been released by a group called “Teaser Universe.” The problem? It was a fake trailer made with AI! We won’t post the trailer here, as we don’t feel that such videos should get lots of views, but the fact that Google made so many people watch it is very curious. More than likely, its systems were tricked unintentionally due to how the GTA 6 delay caused a lot of frustration in the online community. How could it not, right? The game was almost to the six-month mark to release, and now, we have about a year and one week until the title finally drops…barring another delay, of course.

So, when you add that to how Teaser Universe is known for making fake trailers, and they just HAPPENED to drop their fake one around the delay announcement, you could call it the “perfect storm” of things to help give it a lot of attention. Naturally, those who did watch the video weren’t amused and used the comment section to go off on everything that was going on with the game.

As for when we’ll actually get that third official trailer, your guess is as good as ours at this point. After all, with the delay and a potential future delay definitely in the cards, Rockstar Games will likely want to keep a new trailer “in their pocket” for when things get more official. After all, they teased 2025 before and then had to change it to 2026. So, the last thing they would want is to tease the next release date for November and then have to push it to 2027 after the trailer’s release.