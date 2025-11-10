WWE 2K25 Bug Locks Player Out Of Game

WWE 2K25 is the latest installment in the long-running video game franchise. We are used to seeing this series receive a new installment each year. So, because we’re getting into the end of this year, more players are likely looking at what’s coming next. Unfortunately, one player managed to find a bug that is locking him out of the current game.

The real problem here is that it seems there are no real fixes underway. Most of the development team may also be pivoted over to the next game. If that’s the case, here’s what you don’t want to do with the game; otherwise, you might end up in the same situation. Of course, we hope that this bug doesn’t persist into the next installment as well.

WWE 2K25 Bug Locks Save File

This bug discovery occurred last week, but we’re only now coming across it on Reddit. It turns out that Reddit user Various-Moose-3982 had encountered an issue where they couldn’t load their save file from WWE 2K25. What happened is that the player had their brother over, who signed into their PlayStation account to enjoy the game. Since the brother owned an edition of the game that features both MyRise Boost and The Rock Nation of Domination DLCs, the save file essentially became unusable.

Various-Moose-3982 found that the game save data was locked unless he picked up the DLC. Nothing they did, including reinstalling the game, fixed the issue. According to the Reddit post, they even had plenty of back and forth with support representatives. Essentially, they are left with the option of either restarting the game with a new save file or purchasing the DLC. Note that one of the DLCs is tied to the Bloodline Edition of the game, which costs $130.

This is a direct warning to avoid ending up with the same bug. We’re not sure if this will be a problem for the upcoming installment, but it’s better to avoid trying otherwise you could lose all your saved progress. Meanwhile, in other news related to WWE 2K25, the game recently received a new edition to feature the farewell tour of John Cena. Likewise, new evidence suggests talent has recently been recording lines for WWE 2K26.