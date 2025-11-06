What Kind Of Antagonist Should GTA 6 Have?

When it comes to storytelling, there are many different avenues by which you can make a story go. You can go for something like a traditional “Hero’s Journey,” or you can attempt to make something more complex and nuanced, to really make viewers/readers wonder what’s going on. Let’s call that “The Christopher Nolan Effect.” Video games have had all manner of stories featuring all kinds of protagonists and antagonists, and with the upcoming GTA 6, many are wondering who might be the “foil” to Jason and Lucia. The series has had different levels of villain in the past, and thus, the question becomes what we’ll get next time from Rockstar Games.

As if right now, we don’t know anything about the potential antagonist. However, based on the game’s official synopsis, we do know some of the circumstances by which Jason and Lucia must resort to large-scale crime to survive. Apparently, after connecting and attempting a crime, things go horribly wrong, and they end up in a “criminal conspiracy.”

Aside from that, we don’t know much, outside of the fact that the two make it clear to one another that they have to “trust one another” to survive.

So, what could the antagonist be in such a plot? The irony here is that they could be many things. They could be a simple kingpin who is trying to make the two their patsy to go down for the crimes they’re trying to commit. Or, it could be someone within the government of Vice City or Leonida who is trying to do big things, but Jason and Lucia get in the way, and thus, must be dealt with.

Another take that Rockstar Games could do is that the antagonist is one of those “faceless criminals” you don’t meet until the end, and thus, the main bulk of the story is just about Jason and Lucia, and how their “pursuit of the truth and freedom” tests their relationship. After all, GTA 6 is the first time we’ve had a male and female protagonist, and thus, there’s new ground to mine there, should they desire.

Like we said, there are plenty of ways that this could go, and that’s why so many people are excited about it. With the modern-day version of Vice City as the setting, and plenty of options for how to use that setting and its people, Rockstar Games could go in many different directions.

Perhaps the game’s third trailer will be the one to help shed light on things…