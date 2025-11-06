Borderlands 4 Player Accidentally Creates “Total Existence Failure” With Build

One of the things that Gearbox Software has had to deal with recently is the character builds that players of Borderlands 4 have made that are basically so OP that they break the game in one form or another. No, not like “crashing the game,” as that would be quite a feat, but instead, making it so that no enemy could reasonably stand up to them. You all remember the “Crit Knife” build that Vault Hunter Vex had, right? Yeah, everyone loved to have that build, and then Gearbox nerfed it, and thus, players decided to try and make it “Nerf Proof,” so nothing could be screwed with again!

Enter Nick Tew, a YouTuber who made a video detailing how he was trying to “Nerf Proof” Vex, and things went from a good test to suddenly being able to cause “Total Existence Failure” in a boss. Yeah, that’s not what’s supposed to happen with a build, and yet, he not only did it, he proved it with his video once he slowed things down to show the words appearing on the screen.

So, what’s the trick? First, you can do this with any character, which obviously makes it all the more broken. Then get a weapon that happens to have a Torgue Licensed Sticky Magazine. Just as important, though, is that you need that and the Taser alt-fire option.

Why do these specific options matter? Simple, the ammo that this fires are “gyrojets,” which are basically special explosive rounds that detonate after switching the mode your gun is in, or after you reload the gun itself. On their own, they do pretty good damage, but with Nick Tew’s build, they’re even scarier.

All you have to do is have the magazine and put it into an SMG. That’s critical, as SMGs don’t just fire a lot of bullets, but you can fire lots of rounds because of how big their magazine is. But wait! That’s only the first part of the equation! Remember the alt-fire option? Switch to the taser when you’re just about to run out of bullets, and apparently, the gyrojets will deal so much damage that the “Total Existence Failure” message will appear on the boss before you.

You can see the full video of it going down below:

There are two ironies to this build. First, even Nick Tew doesn’t fully get why this works. And second, the weapon itself that has these specific modes and magazines isn’t exactly common in Borderlands 4. But if you do get it and use it properly, your problems are about to get erased.