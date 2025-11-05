Borderlands 4 Player Has Apparently Found New “Broken” Rafa Build

As we’ve discussed before, one of the key things that players love to do in Borderlands 4, and the franchise as a whole, is dive into the various skills and abilities of the four Vault Hunters and see what kind of crazy builds they can come up with so that they can destroy anything and everything in their paths. Gearbox Software welcomes that kind of freedom, especially since it’s clear they don’t test every possibility themselves. We know that because there are some “broken builds” out there that kind of make fighting a bit pointless due to how OP some of the builds are.

We all know about the infamous “Crit Knife” that can happen, and has been subsequently nerfed, but now, a new Borderlands 4 player on Reddit decided to reveal a new broken build that has to do with Rafa, the Exo-Soldier.

“I really broked Rafa, real unlimited ammo and 100% crit chance, never ending action skill. (broken for real, i dont really know what happened)”

That does indeed sound broken. But, not only did he show a clip of his “broken build” in action, he gave other players the breakdown on how to make this happen for them:

“For those asking for the build, I use Katagawa with Jackobs for mobs and Sticky Bod for Boss, Shiny War repkit with fire rate, Watts4 with 5%siphon100% amp, any enhancment you want, and slippy grenade to boost fire rate even more.”

If you need even more details, he put the skill tree screens for his build in the thread, so go check them out.

It’s true that there were some Redditors who weren’t “impressed” by this, including those who decided to go the “Reddit Route” and insult the thread creator for saying they had a “broke build” and then dying in their own footage. First off, stop being mean. Second, the guy admits that he died because he has terrible aim, which is something many gamers can relate to.

Regardless, if this build is as advertised, that’s yet another thing that Gearbox Software will need to patch, should it catch on and people start spamming it. One of the reasons that we know the dev team would be up for this is that they’re trying to nerf all the “broken builds,” like with the Crit Knife one, because they don’t want such builds to make the game too easy.

They still want the challenge to be there, and having unlimited ammo and massive crit luck kind of takes the challenge away.