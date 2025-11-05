Should Gamers Buy Borderlands 4, Even If They Have Issues With Gearbox Software?

Let’s talk about something we don’t usually get to discuss here on GameRanx: a true moral dilemma. Sure, we’ve talked about certain people “crossing the line,” but that’s more of a “callout” than anything else. Today, we’re going to discuss a gamer’s plea for help to others, because they want to get something they think they might enjoy, but don’t want to support those who are “ruining gaming.” Specifically, we’re talking about a player who went onto the video games Reddit board to talk Borderlands 4 and noted that while they do want to get the game, they don’t want to support Gearbox Software via their purchase. Here’s what they had to say:

“I grew up playing borderlands 2 on playstation, loved borderlands for what feels like decades at this point. But my issue is I know Randy the CEO is so toxic to gaming, but man I have so much fomo. I hear it’s actually pretty decent game and looking to scratch the looter shooter itch.

Do you guys seperate the product from the company? How do you guys deal with this?

Idk it’s been tough lately, seems like every ceo hates us and sees us as a cash cow. I know I’m opening myself up for sterotypical reddit comments trying to put me down and I know it’s not that deep, but Idk still bugging me how games are nowadays.”

While we doubt this Redditor will see our post, we do want to say “thank you” to them for being this open and honest. This is a deep topic and one to rightfully discuss.

Sure enough, there were Redditors who made it clear that if this person has such feelings, they shouldn’t buy Borderlands 4. However, they did note that while Randy Pitchford is rather, well, nuts, he’s not the only one at Gearbox Software, and thus, you could make the case that you’re “supporting the true dev team” and not Randy.

Others note that if the price point, which the Redditor also brought up, was a key thing for them, they could just wait a while and then get it on sale, which has already happened multiple times since its launch two months ago.

And yes, there were people who blasted the person for getting “political,” but that’s just Reddit for you.

In truth, there is no “right answer” here. Everyone is different, and Borderlands 4 is arguably in a state right now where it might be best to wait to get it and see what happens next. But the key thing to remember here is that no one should feel “compelled” to buy a game unless it’s one that they fully and truly want to play.