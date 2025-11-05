Borderlands 4’s Reminds Players This Week’s Wildcard Reward Is An All-Arounder

As true of a hot “Bod” as it gets.

Gearbox has reminded Borderlands 4 players that they have given them a huge opportunity to get a must-have item this week.

They shared this reminder on Twitter:

Is it a shotgun? Is it a sniper? Is it a pistol?

Yes.

Complete this week’s Wildcard Mission to earn the Legendary Daedalus Shotgun, the Bod, which features a unique ability that makes its damage count as a Shotgun, AR, Sniper, Pistol, & SMG!

What Is The Bod?

The Bod is a Daedalus weapon with a unique ability. As an All-Arounder, it functions as all five kinds of guns at the same time.

What this means is that it uses all of your different ammo pools. That makes it one of the most powerful weapons in the whole game.

But that isn’t even everything it can do. It also always comes with a Hyperion Shield that comes with its own RNG effect. And lastly, for good or bad, it talks to you with a characteristic dad voice.

As you can imagine, this is a highly sought after weapon. Because of that, it is usually not that easy to get your hands on it.

How You Can Usually Get The “Bod”

Bod can be farmed from the boss Axemaul. Getting to Axemaul requires you finish a specific mission in the main story campaign.

We won’t spoil which mission it is, but obviously it’s not something you can find near the start of the game. Fortunately, there’s an Encore Machine, so there’s no need to cycle between saving and quitting to farm weapons anymore.

But you still have a few days to get Bod the easy way.

The Easy Way To Get “Bod” – But Not For Much Longer

The Bod is the reward for this week’s Weekly Wildcard mission. This time, you have to finish the Below The Surface side mission to beat the Wildcard.

This mission also comes with the enemy modifiers Quickened, Leaking, and Immovable. So you can expect Ted and his minions to come with these abilities.

Of course, to get to the Weekly Wildcard, you need to have finished the game and entered Ultimate Vault Hunter Mode. So you already had your chance to farm Bod from Axemaul.

But in fact, you can get Bod in the rest of the game too. The difference is the Wildcard raises the probability you can get your hands on it. In fact, you can farm it multiple times if you’re not satisfied with what you get the first time.

The only proviso is you have roughly 24 hours left to complete this Wildcard. We imagine Gearbox will have a hard time topping this as the next Wildcard Reward.