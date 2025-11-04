Borderlands 4 Players Make Bold Claim About Fan Animation Compared To Dev Team

When fans are mad at a game developer, they’re not afraid to straight-up blast them for all that they’ve done, or, as the case may be, what they haven’t done. Since Borderlands 4 launched almost two months ago, fans have been quite loud about how the game has many flaws that have prevented it from being as good as it could’ve been. There have been complaints about the graphics, the glitches, the frame rate issues, and even the endgame content. Then, just when you think there was nothing more to complain about, Gearbox Software dropped its first “seasonal content,” and that got blasted, too.

Yeah, it was pretty bad. Gearbox only dropped a few new weapons, one of which didn’t even work properly, thus requiring a really quick patch, and there wasn’t really anything “fresh” to cite as being “seasonal content.” It was as though the team went, “How do we do the bare minimum and hope players like it?” Well, they didn’t, and they called it one of the worst attempts at such content in gaming history. A bold statement. But, they weren’t done yet.

On Reddit, someone posted a special fan animation by CarbotAnimations, showing off how Borderlands 4 “basically works” with an extra dose of hilarity. While it may seem like a “simple animation” at first, you’ll soon notice that the animation team put a lot of effort into things to flesh out not only the humor, but how things “actually work in the game,” and the Redditors loved it. In fact, the thread itself took a jab at Gearbox Software with the title: “This animation has more effort than the Halloween event.”

And that was all it took for “open season” to start, with messages coming out like:

“A wet fart requires more effort than the Halloween “””event””””

“Wait there’s a Halloween event?”

“Your post has more effort too honestly.”

And on it goes.

If it’s not clear, the fanbase isn’t thrilled with what Gearbox Software is doing, and it’s not hard to blame them. A lot of things that arguably should’ve been in the game by now…aren’t. Just as important, while some of the issues are being fixed, there are still plenty of others that haven’t been fixed, and they’re very noticeable.

Plus, the dev team is promising all sorts of content in the future, but some of it won’t be worth long-term play, and you have to wonder if anything will keep all but the most hardcore gamers going in Kairos.