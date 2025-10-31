Gearbox Software Makes More Borderlands 4 Adjustments Via New Patch

There are two ways to think about patches. For games that are good or great, they are welcome things to try and keep the games that way, or make necessary adjustments that players may not have noticed, but need to be fixed. Or, for games that have “a lot of issues,” patches are all about “fixing what is broken” and hoping that the game is better now for it. Enter Borderlands 4, which has had quite the “experience” since its launch in September, including with its patches. Gearbox Software has gotten around to fixing things before, earlier this month, but dropped a new patch yesterday to fix things further. The patch notes on their website broke down everything that players need to know about it.

For example, this update was meant to help adjust things from the PREVIOUS update, including for the seasonal content, like the grenade that gamers were allowed to use:

“The Order Legendary Grenade Skully has been adjusted to properly increase damage of projectiles at higher levels. Also addressed an audio issue with the fire effects that were causing it to not lower in volume with distance.”

They also decided to add some adjustments to some machines that you might use on your journey:

“Interacting with Dr. Zed’s Meds and Guns vending machines and Lost Loot machines will now reset any Action Skills, Ordnance, or Repkits currently on cooldown.”

Oh, and if you noticed a certain “glitch” that gave you some really good critical hit rates? Yeah, those are gone now:

“Corrected the Knife Penetrator Augment, which was unintentionally setting all attacks to a 30% critical chance.”

What is it with Borderlands 4 and having “broken abilities” with knives? Just saying!

But that’s not all! Gearbox Software made some announcements about the weekly challenge content that you’ll potentially face:

“Weekly Big Encore Boss has switched to a tougher variant of a different existing boss with an even more rewarding loot pool for those that take it on. The Weekly Wildcard Mission has changed. These missions feature a guaranteed Legendary drop that you can repeatedly earn to get your ideal roll.”

Check out the full patch notes for other adjustments and tweaks to the title, including to a certain vending machine you might be looking for. The question, of course, is “Will this truly help the game?” Well, some of the adjustments do feel important, but it was never going to be a patch that fixed some of the other issues. You’ll just have to wait and see if the next patch does that.