Did Gearbox Fix Borderlands 4’s Skully Issue After Horrors Of Kairos Debacle?

Gearbox needs to learn hard lessons from this event.

Borderlands 4’s latest patch seeks to address a big issue from Horrors of Kairos… but did it?

Horrors of Kairos is a free event ongoing until November 6. As part of this event, you had a chance to get two special pieces of gear if you beat World Bosses; the “Skully” Legendary Order Grenade, and the “Murmur” Legendary Tediore Assault Rifle.

But all is not well.

The Horrors Of A Mini-Event

As Paul Tassi reported for Forbes, Horrors of Kairos turned out to be one of the worst seasonal events players have experienced in a game this year.

Players had to find bubbles that spawn randomly in the map and defeat the world boss in the bubble. You then get a chance to get either Skully or Murmur, but they come up in a crate instead of coming from the boss itself.

EpicNNG also let it out on Twitter:

Okay time to be the bad guy

The Halloween Event in the most polite way possible isn’t conducive to good gameplay loops and ultimately has turned what could’ve been an okay event, into an unenjoyable one.

The bubbles are seemingly based on chance, with no reliable way to farm.

The items are also NOT 100% to drop, meaning you aren’t even gonna be guaranteed to find the Halloween items if you do get a bubble

AND

The items won’t drop when this event goes away, making it pointless to make any builds with these items…. Why dude?

Why?

What’s The Problem With Skully?

The Skully comes with this description:

This deadly grenade fires projectiles as it seeks out the nearest target

This is comparable to the effect of the MIRV grenade mod in the original Borderlands. But players who managed to get their hands on Skully grenades have not been happy with them either.

MoxsyOG explained the issue on Twitter:

Bruh the new Skully Grenade in Borderlands might be the single worst item in the game. 155 Damage a shot. For comparison most guns hit for 1000+ per shot. Genuinely is this bugged?

As it turned out, yes they are. They were not dealing out proper damage at the scale that Gearbox intended.

For this reason, Gearbox did address this in their latest patch dated October 30, 2025. They said this in the latest patch notes:

The Order Legendary Grenade Skully has been adjusted to properly increase damage of projectiles at higher levels.

Also addressed an audio issue with the fire effects that were causing it to not lower in volume with distance.

Are Skully Grenades Fixed Yet Or Not?

EpicNNG chimed in on his results after the patch:

Skully supposedly fixed now, but in my testing this thing is still just… Not very good?

Perhaps it deals weapon damage and that is where it shines, but so far it’s not performing well at all for me.

This may be an issue where the grenade is still not behaving as the developers intended. But it could also be the intended behavior, and Gearbox needs to rethink Skully’s balance again.

Whatever it is, unfortunately, Gearbox will need to go back to check what needs to be fixed with Skully. We hope they also take lessons from Horrors of Kairos to apply to their future paid and free events.