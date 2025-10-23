Borderlands 4 Drops “Horrors Of Kairos” Update

It makes sense for games like Borderlands 4 to do a simple yet fun Halloween event. After all, the game has plenty of horror-like elements via its characters, monsters, and storylines, at times. So, why not go full-tilt and make things horror-style to please fans? Not to mention, given the game came out in September, they had time to prepare beforehand for Halloween the very next month. Sure enough, Gearbox Software posted on the game’s official website about the “Horrors of Kairos” and all of the items that you can get from it. Here’s what they had to say about the new seasonal content:

“Do you sense it, Vault Hunter? The darkening crimson skies, the sickly scent of iron in the air, the sloshing of bloody puddles in the mud? It can only mean one thing: Horrors of Kairos, Borderlands 4‘s first free, limited-time Seasonal Mini-Event, has arrived!

First shown during our PAX Australia post-launch content panel, Horrors of Kairos is free to all players, offering up new rewards and supreme levels of spookiness. From October 23 to November 6, all world boss encounters change the weather to a terror-inducing blood rain, in addition to new Legendary loot you have a chance to get from world boss kill rewards.”

The weapons in question include the “Murmur” Legendary Tediore Assault Rifle, which will ensure you land critical hits on enemies when they’re below 35% health. Then, there’s the “Skully” Legendary Order Grenade, which will hone in on your foes, because when it detonates, the shards it sends out look for a target and ensure they hit.

But that’s not all, apparently:

“World boss kill rewards are automatically delivered to the Reward Center section of your Inventory screen, under Equipment. Best of luck as you hunt down these bone-chilling, death-dealing keepsakes.

But we’ve also got two treats you can enjoy right now: the “Gourd Your Loins” Vault Hunter Head usable by Vex, Rafa, Amon, and Harlowe, and the “Hex Appeal” Weapon Skin that can be equipped to any weapon.”

To get this, go to the website we have linked and use the SHIFT CODE that’s available there. Now, whether this seasonal event is worth your time is up to you. After all, the only real “seasonal” thing that you have immediate access to is a weather change. The rest you have to hope you get a drop from a boss or use the SHIFT CODE. Not exactly the most robust content around.