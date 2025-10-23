Borderlands 4 Creative Director Explains Lack Of Overworld Music

Since pretty much the start of the video game industry, music and sound effects have played a key part in providing an “identity” to the games that people have played. After all, the music can get stuck in your head, connect to key moments, and help you feel a certain way upon seeing a powerful visual intertwined with a powerful score. From chiptune tracks to full instrumentals in modern classics, music helps push things forward…when the developer wants that. In the case of Borderlands 4, while there is some music to enjoy, you don’t get that in the overworld unless you’re in a battle or certain missions and cutscenes. But why is that, though?

On Twitter, the game’s creative director, Graeme Timmins, was asked just that by a player. The person in question asked:

“A question, with all due respect? Why doesn’t the open world of Borderlands 4 have music? Explore without music, which gives that touch of mystique is sad. Thanks, and I hope you continue to improve Endgame.”

An interesting point to make, and the creative director did have an answer to provide:

“Our audio team is always exploring new methodologies and for BL4, we wanted the world of Kairos to be it’s own voice at times and then use combat music to notify players when enemies are aggro’d. We also have specific moments in missions that bring in specific tracks.”

That is an equally interesting response to make, and it’s one that certain game developers have gone the path of in the past. There are plenty of titles that have a “less is more” approach when it comes to overworld music and how things “sound.” Then again, some ignore that impulse and do various tracks to get you excited as you work through area after area.

Not-so-ironically, the player who asked that question made a follow-up response to Timmins, noting that while he thanked him for the reply, he also noted that the new game “had no memorable tracks.” Ouch. We personally disagree with that, as “This Land,” which helped open the game, was a fun track to hear…and it had a cool music video to boot!

Music, just like games and other forms of media, is incredibly subjective. Some people like certain kinds of music, and others don’t. If nothing else, Gearbox Software can keep this in mind for future updates and even DLC. Perhaps we’ll get a bigger musical score there.