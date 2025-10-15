Borderlands 4 Drops Special Music Video For “This Land”

Music in video games is one of the most important things that help make video games special. The best part is that you can go in various ways with how you want the music to play. You can go old-school and use things like Chiptune to help invoke a feeling. Or, you can break out the orchestra and create sweeping music that will make you feel like you’re truly in the game and feeling the music as you move. Or, you could do what games like Borderlands 4 did and have bands play music from their own tracks or create one specifically for the game itself.

Such was the case with Des Rocs, who were brought in by Gearbox Software to use the song “THIS LAND” for Borderlands 4. We actually talked about the song before, as a previous video highlighted how the group didn’t record the song and then tweaked it plenty of times to get it ready for the game. Instead, they played it live and did the recording that was used in the game within a single take.

Now, though, we have the next evolution of the song, as the music video for “THIS LAND” has dropped, and you can watch it below. As you likely guessed, what helps make this video game stand out is all the various references to Borderlands 4, including the characters dropping in and out of the video, including the Vault Hunters and classic characters like Claptrap.

If we’re speaking personally here, we really dig the visual style that the crew went for with this music video. They did various effects to help make the group stand out as they sang the song, and they used the camera in a clever way to help take the music video in special directions. Sure, every music video tries to “connect” with the song they’re singing in special ways, but this really stands out to us.

BREAK FREE / REWIND / RESET



Watch the Official Lyric Music Video for "THIS LAND" by @IamDesRocs now. 🎸 pic.twitter.com/mqpW5INQ4R — Borderlands (@Borderlands) October 14, 2025

Plus, if you really listen to the lyrics, it fits with the mindset of being a Vault Hunter, regardless of the world you’re trying to get treasure in. The lyrics talk about trying to “break free,” and not “not trusting Eve in paradise,” which fits, as you sometimes never know who you can trust in the worlds you’re in.

So, if you’re looking for a killer beat to get stuck in your head, or just want to honor the group that’s doing something cool for a video game, check out their music video!