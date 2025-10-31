Borderlands 4 Gets Further Blasted For Its Endgame Content

As we discussed not too long ago, video games used to have all of their content in one place. That meant that gamers would know exactly what to expect within it, more or less, and then could replay the games when they were done, because they knew there wasn’t anything else coming. However, when post-game and DLC content were introduced, many developers took the path of “continually adding things to the game” to keep players coming back, and possibly getting more money from them. While that can work when done properly, many feel that Borderlands 4 has not done that, and that includes big-name publications like Forbes.

One of their writers made a piece about the game’s “endgame” problem, spelling out that while Gearbox Software has planned out various things for gamers to “experience” over the next several months, including weekly content and seasonal events, they feel that none of it is truly worth it. In fact, they go so far as to call it “live-service content,” and won’t be “fooled” by anyone from the team saying it’s not.

A key example they provide is that while there will be a new character to get later on, and that you can still do grinding to level 50 and attempt the highest difficulty setting, what is the point of it? After all, when it comes to drop rates and how the weapons will deal damage, it’ll all be the same. Thus, it’s not exactly a “worthy event” to go and attempt something with all of it when the results will basically be the same as before, even with the new difficulty settings.

Even when it comes to the upcoming bosses of the “Invincible” variety, they’re only coming out MONTHS after the main release of Borderlands 4, instead of being “baked in” like with the previous titles. Plus, a special loot item won’t be available until 2026, which is a long time to wait for items like that.

Not to mention, the raid mode that was in the last mainline entry hasn’t returned, nor has it been announced, which brings even less content to the game overall.

And yes, while there are weekly activities to do, they argue that they’re actually rather boring, and that the vending machine with its “random location” every week or so is downright “absurd.”

It says a lot that something like this was put on Forbes, and yet, it absolutely mimics the feelings that many gamers have had since the title’s launch last month.