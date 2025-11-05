Borderlands 4 Fans Discuss Drop Rates

RNG is something that many gamers have to deal with, depending on the game that they’re playing. This is a special “luck mechanic” that comes into play when titles offer special rewards, weapons, characters, and so on, depending on how lucky you are. If you’re really lucky, you’ll get exactly what you want the first time, or maybe the second. If you’re unlucky, then you’ll be grinding and praying to get something good eventually. In Borderlands 4, the drop rates of weapons in both world battles and boss battles are an incredibly important topic, as you need to have the right balance to make it all fair and continue to make the character builds you want.

To that end, on Reddit, fans debated what the current “drop rates” are like, and how they could be changed by Gearbox Software in the future, or IF they should be changed at all. For some, it feels obvious that the game should have an increase:

“This is probably the first game in the series where I wouldn’t mind an increase to dedicated boss drop rates. There’s so much more complexity in terms of weapon rolls in BL4 that it becomes its own grind.”

And not every player is comfortable with grinding just to “get the best stuff.” We speak from experience on that front.

“I’ve done the wild card mission this week 20 times so far and I’ve gotten the Armored Bod variant every. Single. Time. The grind is that much worse when you’re farming a boss that probably won’t even drop the item in question AT ALL.”

And some just think what’s going on in the game right now with the drops rates…suck:

“I think drops in general suck right now. And I’m not even talking about legendary drops. I get way too many greens and whites in red chests and boss drops.”

“Considering the parts system, the effective drop rate for a certain gun that fits your build (not even a God Roll. Just something to synergize) could be something like 1% once you factor all the junk rolls that just don’t fit. If people who literally play the game for a living are complaining… Yeah. That’s a problem.”

Indeed, and that’s something that Gearbox Software will have to take into consideration for Borderlands 4 going forward, especially as the team gets closer to dropping the first DLC character, the “Invincible” bosses, and whatever else they have in store.

In the meantime, players might just have to deal with the drop rates as they are.