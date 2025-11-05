Latest Rockstar Games “Reveal” Gets Backlash From Fans

Yesterday was a busy day for Rockstar Games fans, as a lot of things went down, but not exactly in the way they hoped for. For example, the GTA+ subscription was added to the homepage of the upcoming crime title, which indicates that Rockstar has some “bonuses” to offer when the game drops, but they didn’t reconfirm the release date, or drop the third trailer that everyone has been asking for, and so on. Instead, as we covered, they dropped a new message about the seasonal content for Red Dead Online, including all the bonuses you can get during the month of November, and the fanbase reacted just as badly as you could have guessed.

Thankfully, there weren’t any major death threats or anything of the like, but as you can see from that one reply, players were feeling rather “dead” when they didn’t get the GTA 6 reveals that they were hoping and praying for, and the replies fed into that in a near infinite number of ways. It was actually rather impressive how many different franchises and gifs were used to express how down people felt about the lack of an announcement yesterday.

Here are some of the “highlights” of the replies to the post:

“Adding GTA+ to the GTA 6 store page and then posting about RDO 17 minutes later than usual is DIABOLICAL work guys.”

“Why do you hate us?”

“So very lame. Just announce the delay. Would much rather be told then have to Wait for more disappointment!”

“At this point just give us trailer 3 and pre orders now now now.”

On the one hand, you can sympathize with gamers who were really hoping that we’d get something yesterday from Rockstar Games. They’ve been waiting a long time, and there’ve been plenty of rumors about delays, price costs, and even whether we’ll get a Nintendo Switch 2 version of the game. As such, they wanted something definitive to hold onto as we enter the final potential six months before release.

However, and this is the key thing to note here, Rockstar themselves never said they would announce anything this week. That has been fans and “rumor mongers” who felt that this was “definitely the week” to drop the new trailer. Many are still clinging to that, as the Take-Two Interactive earnings call is tomorrow.

But, as we’ve been saying a LOT recently, you can’t take these things at face value. Rockstar will drop the trailer when they drop it.