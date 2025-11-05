Could GTA 6 Get A “Cross-Buy” Feature On PS5/PC?

One of the biggest talking points about GTA 6 right now is the fact that we still don’t know how much the game will cost at launch. Presuming that the game still releases on May 26th, will it be the current “industry standard” of $70? Will it instead be $80, like certain other games that have been released this year? Or, will it be the $100 that certain industry leaders think it should be because “not all games are created equal.” However, there’s another element that also needs to be talked about, and that’s the “special editions,” which may have just gotten a twist thanks to some dataminers noticing something interesting about PlayStation.

As many of you know, PlayStation has been undergoing some “changes” over the last several years, with one of its biggest things being that its one-time exclusive titles have now slowly been heading over to PC. That makes sense, as that gives them the chance to get more sales and strengthen their IPs by bringing them in front of more players. However, you only have the option to play them “only on PS4/PS5” or “play them only on PC,” no crossover…yet.

For dataminers have found symbols that seem to indicate that Sony may be working on a kind of “cross-buy” program that would allow you to play your Sony titles on either PlayStation 5 or PC without having to buy two different versions:

I didn't think this and @Zuby_Tech's post would go viral, so:

– The screen is real (see video below)

– The symbols are present on PS5 (not PS4)

– The symbols are official Sony 'fonts' (uf-code: EF5B to EF61)



You can see them yourself by searching for my ID: yAmethxst https://t.co/abU35ihfHG pic.twitter.com/xz6e5u14v6 — Amethxst (@yAmethxst) November 4, 2025

If this is the case, that means that, like their rival, Xbox, they could be working on a “play anywhere” kind of thing, which could grow things even more in unique ways. Naturally, this has some people wondering if we might get this to happen with GTA 6. Yes, it’s not an exclusive title, but there’s little doubt that one of the biggest groups of people who will play the game are those who will get it on PS5.

After all, despite its faults, mainly its thin gaming library, the PS5 still sells incredibly well, and as the “main console” that you’ll likely be able to get the new Rockstar Games title on, it makes sense that Sony would want to capitalize on that in whatever way they can. So, offering an option that they can play it on PS5 or PC at any time, or in any place, would be a cool thing.

Obviously, some of this is speculation, but the signs are there, so we can’t say that it’s mere rumor.