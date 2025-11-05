Could Lester Crest Show Up In GTA 6?

We don’t see a day go by without speculation and rumors regarding the upcoming Grand Theft Auto game. Fans are dissecting everything they can to gain insight into what the next game will feature. While we know that Grand Theft Auto VI is set to launch in May 2026, there have only been two trailers featured so far. None of them feature past characters, but that hasn’t stopped some fans from wondering if we’ll see any returnees pop up in GTA 6.

Grand Theft Auto V was a massive hit that shattered records upon its initial release. We’re expecting another major ordeal when Grand Theft Auto VI is released. Still, with as much love and respect that Grand Theft Auto V had received, perhaps it would be a miss on Rockstar Games’ part to not bring some characters back in some way.

Could Lester Crest Make An Appearance In GTA 6?

Recently, The Escapist sat down and spoke with Jay Klaitz. For those unfamiliar with the name, Jay is the actor who portrayed Lester Crest in GTA 5. When asked if Lester is still around in Jay’s eyes, he has no doubt the character is out there.

There is no end. Lester lives forever! With Lester, you know how they joke that after a nuclear Holocaust, there’s basically nothing left in the world but there are cockroaches, and then there’s Lester. I think that’s pretty much how it goes. You know, he’s a survivor. He’s a crafty motherfucker. I think Lester’s still kicking, you know what I mean? He’s still making some plan. He’s still up to no good. He’s doing his thing, doing his Lester thing, you know?

But more importantly, Lester Crest had some insight into some of the previous characters from the franchise. As a result, the publication asked if there was any chance we might see him return for the next installment.

You never know, man. Maybe GTA VI comes out and it’s a big smash, and I’m sure it’ll be a big smash, and then maybe there’s more downloadable content where they bring back old Lester. Who the hell knows? I mean, I don’t see why not. I’ll put it that way. I mean, I don’t think there’s been a ton of overlap from one to the other, character-wise has there? You never know, man. You never know.

Of course, there are likely plenty of NDAs in place to ensure that none of the information leaks out. So, whether Jay has worked on the game or plans to do so for a future update, they likely can’t say. That said, we’re sure fans would rejoice in seeing him make a return to the game. Likewise, we know some of the other fan favorite characters from GTA 5 have expressed interest in coming back to the franchise for one final heist in GTA 6. We’ll just have to wait and see if that comes to fruition.