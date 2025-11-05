GTA 6 Third Trailer Slips By Anticipated November 4th Date

Grand Theft Auto fans have been waiting over a decade now for the next major installment. It’s been such a long wait that the hype is at an all-time high for GTA 6. Still, while we’re waiting for the fabled game to release, fans have been trying to pinpoint a date for when we’ll get our next official showcase. One of those dates was November 4, 2025.

If you were holding on to hope that Rockstar Games would be delivering a new trailer yesterday, we’re sorry! That day came and went without a single trace of a new marketing trailer to highlight more of the game. We’ll have to wait a little longer, but yesterday didn’t come and go without anything to show for regarding Grand Theft Auto VI.

GTA 6 Players Are Still Left Waiting For The Next Trailer

We’ve seen the community fanbase for Grand Theft Auto continue to try to connect the dots for Rockstar Games’ marketing team. We’ll see these posts continue to chime in until the game actually drops into the marketplace. While we don’t have an official confirmation of when the developers are ready to unveil the upcoming game, there was a small update released yesterday.

Don’t get too excited. This update came in the form of a GTA+ inclusion on the GTA 6 PlayStation store page. As the Gaming Bible pointed out, that was enough to warrant fans’ anticipation of a new trailer announcement or even confirmation of a Grand Theft Auto Online component.

That didn’t happen, but this update was still enough to have some fans excited about a new online component coming to the game. As State of Leonida put it on X, they are thrilled that online content has come to Grand Theft Auto VI, after most players had the chance to go through and finish the storyline campaign.

Meanwhile, in other related news to the Grand Theft Auto franchise, the former co-founder of Rockstar Games has recently spoken out. During an interview, Dan Houser explained why the Grand Theft Auto games typically are set in the United States and why that won’t likely change anytime soon.