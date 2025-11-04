Borderlands 4 Fix Will Save Your Loot From Premature “Death”

So, picture this. You’re playing Borderlands 4, and you’re in the middle of a boss fight. You’re not playing one of the “broken builds” that let you basically one-shot foes, so you’re having to do things the hard way and get through the battle with your own grit and skills. Eventually, you land the fatal blow and the boss keels over, pouring out all of its loot for you to get. Except the loot doesn’t fall where you are. Instead, because of where you’re fighting the boss, the loot goes out…and over a cliff. Yes. Really. That happens a lot in the game, apparently, and on that front, we have some good news and some bad news.

As some Redditors discovered, there’s an “invisible wall” that is meant to help keep loot within the confines of the battlefield so that you can collect all the loot that you legit earned. One of them even posted a video about it, making it seem like all was well in the world. Even we were taken in by it after seeing it ourselves.

…but…that’s where the bad news comes in. Because while this is a thing, and many are happy about it…it’s not exactly as big a “fix” as you might expect. As in, if you go to the comments on that Reddit thread, you’ll see messages like this:

“That’s been there since release btw the issue is that sometimes he’ll die too close to the wall or completely outside the wall and spit all the loot on the other side of it.”

Yeah, even after the “fixes,” the loot can still go over the side if you’re unlucky enough. Oh, and as Reddit is not-so-happy to note, they’re not the luckiest bunch. If it happened once, that would be bad, but apparently, it goes “over the wall” much more than it reasonably should, and that requires players to restart the boss fight and hope they don’t lose the loot a second time.

Some even make a suggestion for how to fix this long-term:

“They should’ve just integrated lost loot into the reward center. It could’ve sent you a “reward” package full of lost loot whenever a certain threshold was reached, and you could’ve opened it anywhere at will to reset the count.

Would’ve needed more complex integration, but still a better solution than having to teleport to town each time.”

So, let this be a lesson for those Borderlands 4 players who are playing some big boss fights soon: try to kill them away from the edges of cliffs.