GTA Online Brings The “Out There” Content For Halloween Via UFO Event

How are you celebrating Halloween tonight? It’s totally fine if you aren’t, as it obviously depends on your “status,” mixed with where you are and how busy you are during the evening’s events! However, if you do have time, you likely will play a game that either “invokes the Halloween Spirit” or has seasonal content that is “fitting” for this time of year. GTA Online is no different. Throughout the month of October, they’ve brought back many classic entities for fans to have fun with as they get ready to spook out, and yesterday, one of the classic elements returned via the UFO event.

That’s right, the “ALIENS!!!!” are back, and it’s your job to ensure that you don’t get caught by them! The rules here are simple: if you avoid the “UFOs,” you’ll get rewards. If not, well, we can’t be held accountable for any probing that goes on. You’ve been warned.

You’re not seeing things. The skies above GTA Online really are full of UFOs that are abducting locals who stray too close to their otherworldly glow.



Escape their clutches to earn special rewards: https://t.co/wFYyKahuAN pic.twitter.com/2Vss2gwXhm — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) October 30, 2025

Regardless of whether you partake in this event or not, there’s another significance going on here with the Halloween event. As many noted in the comments, this will likely be the last Halloween event in this version of GTA Online.

After all, next May, Rockstar Games will drop the long-awaited GTA 6, and with it will undoubtedly come an all-new, upgraded online mode for gamers to play. While it’s sad, many would argue that it’s a bit overdue. After all, it was the online mode that made the hiatus between the 5th and 6th mainline entries bearable, as Rockstar kept updating it with new content, modes, events, and so on. Thus, people kept funneling more money into it, and the dev team just chilled, raked it all in, and then waited until they were ready to make the next game before actually doing so.

That means that by this time next year, we could be celebrating a much different Halloween event in an all-new online mode. Or, maybe not. It’s hard to predict what Rockstar Games is up to, sometimes.

As October ends and November begins, the speculation about when the developer will drop more information about its upcoming title will intensify even further. As we’ve noted, there is PLENTY of speculation about what will happen with the next trailer, and when it will come out. Some think it’ll drop next month, while others think it’ll arrive next year to put the marketing campaign into overdrive.

Either way, if this is the last time this version of the Halloween content is around, you might want to enjoy it one last time.