Fans Continue To Speculate On “Obvious” Release Window For GTA 6 Trailer

Are you tired of waiting for the release of the third GTA 6 trailer? Well, so are pretty much every fan of the franchise who are waiting “patiently” for it to drop. Many feel that it’s “inevitable” that it’ll drop in November, with speculation running wild about what period it could be in. Then, there are those who think the truth is not tied to a Take-Two Shareholder’s Meeting, but the fact that Grand Theft Auto Online is getting a special update soon. And the fact that Rockstar Games did a new trailer for the online mode would make that theory make sense about the trailer coming before or after the update.

On Reddit, one fan went so far as to make a thread stating how “obvious” it was when the trailer would drop:

“Its guaranteed that we won’t get the third trailer during the 2nd and the 3rd week of December because Rockstar will be promoting the GTAO update. The time period we got for the third trailer is the whole month of November, the first week of December and the last week of December. I don’t see Rockstar waiting till 2026 to drop the third trailer. I am very sure that we will get the trailer in a couple of weeks or even days just because how big the next GTAO update is going to be and they will be promoting the GTAO update a lot.

Also, If you have noticed Rockstar always manages to get people talking just before a major announcement/trailer. Obviously they announced the date for the first trailer. For the second trailer they first announced that the game is delayed and when everyone was talking about the delay then just days later they dropped the 2nd trailer out of nowhere.”

As you might have guessed, not everyone was “on board” with this “obvious” statement of when the next trailer will drop. It honestly comes down to a “trust me, bro” mentality, and many aren’t on board with that.

Some even stated that, based on previous statements from Take-Two Interactive, the trailer may not drop in 2025 at all, but could be held out until early 2026, and then it would be used to start the full-on GTA 6 marketing press.

As another noted, Rockstar Games is fine doing things to the beat of their own drum. So, in the end, despite all the “obvious statements” and speculation, they’ll drop the trailer when THEY are ready, and not a minute before.