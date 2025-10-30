GTA 6 Fans Look Over Updated Artwork To Pinpoint The Third Trailer Release

Grand Theft Auto players are eagerly awaiting the launch of the next major installment for the beloved franchise. We know that GTA 6 is in development and that it is expected to be released next year. Still, that hasn’t stopped fans from dissecting everything they possibly can in hopes of finding out when Rockstar Games will highlight the game again. So far, we only have two official trailers and some artwork for the upcoming title.

Those two trailers and artworks have been discussed nonstop since their release by the online community. Players have tried to look at just about everything from those trailers and artwork in hopes of finding out when we’ll get the following trailer. We’ve seen several dates mentioned, but so far, those dates have come and passed with nothing to show for it. However, a new date is being thrown around online thanks to an updated artwork post.

GTA 6 Trailer 3 Release Could Come Next Month

🚨🚨OMG guys, GTA 6 Trailer 3 release hidden in the Rockstar Games website update!! 🔥🔥



THE NOVEMBER 4, 2025 🥳



I think I've found an Easter egg in the update to the Trailer 2 artwork posted today 👀⬇️



Rockstar Games added some elements, including a statue at the base of an… pic.twitter.com/kYzsAFk2hw — TREVOR4REAL (@TREVORTRAILER) October 29, 2025

Rockstar Games recently updated its homepage ahead of the launch of Grand Theft Auto VI. The homepage also updates the main artwork for Grand Theft Auto VI. It doesn’t make any drastic changes, but fans like Trevor4Real on X have pointed to a few clues from the artwork to pinpoint a third trailer release date.

There are two pieces of evidence that fans are focusing on. The first comes from Jason’s watch. Adding the numbers up, you’ll get 11, which fans are suggesting is a clue to the month of November. Meanwhile, there’s a small symbol off in the distance of the artwork by a statue that resembles the number 4. So, adding this all up, fans are thinking that maybe we’ll be getting a new trailer on November 4, 2025.

Again, it could be a wild guess. We very well could go through the rest of this year without seeing new marketing materials for Grand Theft Auto VI. Still, that won’t slow fans down from trying to seek out any potential clues the developers might be teasing. Meanwhile, for those of you who are looking for some new GTA content, there’s a new featured series that kicked off today for GTA Online, which brings Slashers back into the bustling streets of Los Santos.