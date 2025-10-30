Grand Theft Auto Online Gets Surprising New Trailer

If you were to trace back a reason why Rockstar Games hasn’t released the 6th mainline entry in their crime saga, you could very easily stop at the point where Grand Theft Auto Online was not only released, but boomed. Seriously, this online section of content was meant to be an extension of the 5th entry, but it became an entirely new thing, to the point that Rockstar even started selling it separately! Once it hit its boom, it never really stopped, as the dev team kept cranking out new content so that players could not only have a great experience, but keep building up their “criminal enterprises.”

Why are we bringing this up now? Simply put: because of Rockstar Games. They updated their homepage, and do you want to guess what they put on it? A trailer called “Experience Grand Theft Auto Online.” You can see the trailer and how it looks on the homepage below:

So, on the surface, it seems like a basic yet effective trailer to explain what the online portion of the universe is, how you can use it, some of the insane missions you’ll get to do, and so on. However, many are rightfully reading into this beyond the surface level.

For example, as one accurate gamer noted, the very first line in the trailer is “I’m afraid our time isn’t up yet.” That’s an obvious jab, of sorts, from Rockstar to gamers, highlighting that the new game isn’t here yet, so this is the content you might want to pay attention to and have fun in. It’s likely also a way for the team to have fun with players, because they know the community is waiting for the upcoming title’s third trailer, not to mention full-on confirmation that the game won’t be delayed, and thus, pre-orders can start soon after the trailer drops.

Speaking of that trailer, many were predicting that the online section could get a push in visibility once the trailer arrives, as that has happened before with the last two trailers. So, with Rockstar Games putting out this trailer on their website, it makes one wonder if they’re going to drop another trailer soon after. Many have been pointing to the upcoming Take-Two Interactive Shareholders meeting as a “key moment” when the trailer, or at the very least news, could drop.

In the meantime, the online content has gotten new stuff added recently, and perhaps even more will arrive before May 2026.