Borderlands 4 Players Discuss “Lackluster” Post-Game Content

There was a time when beating a video game meant that it was done. Fully. You beat the game, there wasn’t really anything else to do, so you’d either just wander around the world enjoying the sights, start the game all over again, or move on to your next gaming adventure. However, after technology advanced a little more, developers started adding post-game content in one form or another so that players could keep enjoying things. Whether it was through natural content, updates, or DLC, the goal was always the same. However, in Borderlands 4, many players don’t see that “goal” being achieved.

In a Twitter post, a player cited a Redditor who spelled out the various issues in the post-game and how it could be improved immensely with just a few simple adjustments based on past games in the franchise:

“The Open World in Borderlands 4 is great for the campaign, but is not being utilized for the endgame. Auger mines, Rift Bosses, Bunkers, Drill Sites & Vaults with some adjustments could 5x the endgame content offerings with a few tweaks.

Here’s a great post from yesterday on Reddit sharing some of the same ideas. There closing line is:

“I feel like the pieces are all there but past borderlands games aren’t being used as proper inspiration like they should be. Most of what I said, is already in the game in some capacity just not being taken to the logical endpoint.””

The Redditor/Twitter post then listed a BUNCH of things that would help make the endgame content more fun, especially when it came to testing out new builds and attempting to get certain Vault Hunters to level 50. They suggested making the Rift Bosses more numerous and more rewarding to fight, or taking certain “weekly activities” and just making them a natural part of certain areas to increase the challenge.

In the Twitter post comments, many players not only agreed with this but added their own thoughts on how to flesh out the postgame content. Arguably, one of the more memorable statements was:

“Yes. Give us more reasons to fight besides coincidence and wandering.”

Indeed. Remember, for many players, once they’re done with the main game, they’re merely grinding to get all their Vault Hunters to max levels, while also testing out new builds to see how strong they can make each character. Wandering around and HOPING to have a fight kind of makes the grind even more tedious.

We do know more post-game content is coming from Gearbox Software, but whether it’ll bring players back is another story.