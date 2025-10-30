Gearbox Software Offering Special Halloween Sale On Official Merch

‘Tis the season! Well, Halloween season, that is. Yes, tomorrow is the legendary day where many people will go out and say “trick or treat” and either get candy, rocks, or be shouted off of their neighbor’s porches. It just depends on where you live. Just as important as the candy, though, are the various deals that are going on right now from various companies who want you to “spend big” while you’re “in the mood.” For Gearbox Software, they decided that they would have a massive sale on their official store so that their fans could get some cool merch at a much lower price.

How low are we talking here? Well, as they posted on Twitter, you can get up to 40% off!

40% off on select products at @GearboxLoot means you should treat yourself



Do it! You know you want to!! https://t.co/SXdkpCHj86



Sale ends Oct. 31 pic.twitter.com/P1u9iYyjH3 — Borderlands (@Borderlands) October 29, 2025

Yes, “up to 40% off,” there’s always a catch with sales like these, and that’s one of them. So, the question is, what items are a part of this sale that you could potentially get for a good price? We took a look at the website, and we’ll tell you some of our favorites.

Some of the first things that jumped out to us were a Lilith statue. It’s a PVC figure, and it used to be $100, but now it’s $60. That’s quite a steal. Plus, if you’re a Lilith fan, this will be the perfect way for you to show her off or pay tribute to her. Or, if you have a shrine dedicated to her…well…yeah…

For those who want to show off their love of the franchise in an even flashier way, there’s LED wall art featuring the vault logo that you can also get for $60. It makes an excellent wall item and ensures that no one can question your loyalty to the franchise.

What’s that? You’re a fan of Claptrap? Good news, then, there’s plenty of stuff featuring the iconic robot with a foul mouth. For example, there’s a pillow plush that you can get for $20, a YouTooz figure you can also get for $20, and a full-on rug that you can get for $60.

If you’re a fan of some of the other classic Gearbox Software characters, like Tiny Tina, there are items for you to enjoy, too. The best thing for you to do if you wish to partake in this sale is simply go to the merch store and see what else they have to offer. Just remember, this is a sale, which means that the doors to this “vault” will close soon enough.