An Incredibly Small Amount Of Players Have Platinumed Borderlands 4

What are the highest honors a video gamer can achieve in a title they play? There are many ways to answer that question, and as you would expect, it depends not only on the gamer but also on the game that they’re playing. For example, for many, the biggest accomplishment is to simply finish the video game, which may be harder than it sounds, depending on the title. For others, it’s about doing well in multiplayer and achieving a certain rank. Then, for many others, whether it be for titles like Borderlands 4 or others, they want to get every achievement possible and complete 100% of a game.

That’s known as doing a “completionist” run, where you do absolutely everything you can in the game and earn every trophy/achievement/award possible. You’ve achieved the “highest honor” because you’ve done all that there is to do by the developers. There is a rather large section of gamers out there who desire nothing else than to do that, especially for those on PlayStation. They love doing their “Platinum Runs” and then posting about it on places like Reddit, much like this person did with Borderlands 4 after achieving the honor. However, that’s where the twist comes in.

For if you go to the Reddit thread, you’ll find that just 0.4% of players have been able to do a Platinum Run in the game.

Why is it that so many players haven’t been able to reach Platinum? Do recall that the game has sold well over 2 million copies. In fact, it did that at launch! Plus, the game came out in September, and we’re almost to November, so they’ve had plenty of time to try and get all the trophies. So, what’s going on here?

First, you need to remember that not everyone was intentionally aiming for such an honor. Second, as noted in the thread, not all the challenges in the game are quite easy to do:

“Having to wait around for the world events has stopped me from getting my platinum. So stupid they just randomly pop up. They need to put up a timer or some way to trigger their spawn.”

Others noted that one of the requirements is being able to get multiple characters to Level 50, which means it’s a serious time sink, even with the special post-game perks to make it happen more easily. Either way, if you are playing the game and thinking about whether you should go all-in for full Platinum, let this be your motivation, as you’ll be able to say you’re one of the few who have.