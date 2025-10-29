Borderlands 4 Players Discuss The Games “Most Difficult” Fight Area

In pretty much every game that is meant to be a “challenge,” there are areas that you can go through with ease because you know what you’re doing, and the enemies aren’t the toughest around. However, on the flip side, there are spots where you unexpectedly find yourself behind the 8 Ball, and you’re struggling to get by. In Borderlands 4, you might not think there are too many areas like this, as the game provides you with plenty of guns to take out a variety of threats. Plus, if you play in a team, you have backup to help you survive.

However, at Saw’s Clench Drill Sit, you will find quite the challenge in Borderlands 4, and on Reddit, many gamers admitted that they had quite the challenge facing off against the enemies in this site. Why is that? First and foremost, this is one location where you’re not fighting a singular group of enemies, but a horde of them that come at you wave after wave. Then, there’s the trio of bosses that rain terror from above, making things even more difficult.

Thankfully, since so many players have gotten past this point, many were able to provide some tips on how to get through it:

“You can jump on top of the grill to the left of where you drop down at, and you can jump on top of the rock wall from there. It makes it easier to kill the normal enemies up there, and then once the bosses spawn in you can jump onto the garage door thing behind you, (by the respawn point), and then the bosses only do the one attack that’s a lot easier to dodge.”

That does simplify things quite a bit, now doesn’t it? And many others were quick to admit their own struggles in this location:

“When I fought them first, I had to use a level 34 complex root and stay outside and bait them. Because they just melted my shield when I was in there boxing with em.”

However, there is a bright spot to all of this. While it’s true that this location is challenging, once you’re able to beat it and feel good about beating it again, since you know what you’re doing, you’ll soon find that this location is perfect for farming. There are apparently some really good things to get here, including trying to get the “Wombo Combo.”

So, stay strong, use the right strategy, and build, and you’ll get through.