GTA 6 Fans Point Options and Customization of Game’s Weapons

While there are many ways to answer “What are you excited about in GTA 6?”, most people won’t fault you for saying, “I want to get a really nice gun and use it in the missions and world.” After all, for better and for worse, Rockstar Games has created a series that focuses on that kind of thing, and there’s certainly a “freedom” in being able to choose what weapons you can wield and how you wield them. While fans eagerly continue to hope that the third trailer for the game comes out soon, many are scanning the past ones to see what kind of weapons they’ll get to shoot.

As you’ll see in the trailer below, there was indeed some variety offered in the trailers to tease what’s coming. Just as important, we know that based on other shots from the trailers, including official screenshots given out by Rockstar, that even MORE guns will be available to players. Heck, as you can see in our image above, they’ll have stories where you can buy them, and more than likely trick them out:

GTA 6 already shows crazy weapon variety and customization! 👀🔫



Looks like Rockstar ditched the GTA V weapon wheel for an RDR2-style system…



What weapons are you hoping to see? pic.twitter.com/kkKz5eVnvQ — Before GTA 6 (@Urban_GTA_6) October 25, 2025

The question of variety and customization is a fair one. Past games have had not only variety but certain customization options to help either improve the guns you wield, or straight-up stylize them so they “suit your personality.” Will Rockstar Games do that again here? In truth, it’d be foolish of them not to do such a thing. The reason is that things have grown quite a bit over the last decade since the last release in the franchise.

As such, many gamers will be straight-up expecting not only the largest possible arsenal to use, but to have the ability to tweak them and refine them, just like many can in the real world. Now, that’s not exactly to say that you’ll be able to do ANYTHING with the weapons, such as paint everything pink to have the time of your life while mowing down foes in a pink gun, but certain levels of customization will be welcome.

As for gun variety, Rockstar has been very solid on that in the past. So, if anything else, they’ll want to add MORE variety to highlight the “insane environment” that you’re in, as the modern-day version of Vice City is anything but basic.

How the gunplay works in GTA 6 will be crucial, and that’s why many are intentionally looking forward to seeing a gameplay trailer for the title, soon, so they can get a grasp of what’s upcoming.