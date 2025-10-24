Could Players Get To Customize Boats In GTA 6?

Customization is something that many, MANY video games have on multiple levels. For most that offer it, it has to do with how your protagonist looks. This is very popular in RPGs where it “doesn’t really matter” what the main character looks like, but how they act. Speaking of that, another customizable thing in games involves skill trees, and what you can do with your character’s abilities. However, in GTA 6, neither of those will be an option. The protagonists are predetermined, and their “skill sets” are more about the weapons you choose to use in fights and nothing more.

So, the question becomes, what CAN you potentially customize in the game? That was one of the latest topics of discussion on Reddit, as someone went to the trailers and noticed that there were multiple references to boat and marina centers and shops. That included a shot where the main character, Jason, appeared to be working at one, via the logo on his shirt.

Thus, the question became, could you go and “pimp your ride” via the boats that you potentially get to access in the game? Admittedly, commenters were a bit “mixed” on the idea, especially since some felt this was another “reach” made by the community based on the stills of a trailer. However, just to have fun, let’s talk about whether this could be the case.

For example, we know that other games have allowed players to “pimp their rides,” so why not GTA 6? After all, the game is going for a “realistic look” in many ways, and we know for a fact that there are PLENTY of yachts that have been tricked out both inside and out by the wealthy people who own them. One of the game’s “goals” is for Jason and his partner-in-crime, Lucia, to get rich, and we know that the game will let you buy lots of stuff based on past entries. So, why not get a yacht and then trick it out?

The location of Vice City would also play into this, as it’s a party city, as the trailers have shown. Plus, Leonida is a reflection of Florida, which means that water will literally be everywhere. What’s the fun of having a boat if it looks basic?

You also have to remember that customization options weren’t the biggest of things when the last entry was made, but now, it’s basically the norm. Rockstar Games might want to “catch up with the times” for this one, but it is their call.