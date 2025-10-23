Can Players Recruit NPCs For Heists In GTA 6?

The freedom to do certain things is something that many video games claim to have, especially open-world titles, but whether they actually do it is questionable on more than one level. For example, in the upcoming GTA 6, we don’t know how much freedom we’ll actually have in Vice City. The game’s story is about two characters, Jason and Lucia, trying to work their way out of a bad situation they end up in, and that, naturally, leads them to crime. But, how far will we be able to push things with them in their goal of getting money and getting back at those who hurt them?

On Reddit, one gamer posed one such question when they wondered if Jason and Lucia could recruit NPCs to help with heists. Or, to get others on your side as you go to fight off a rival gang. It’s an interesting question, and one that has been done in past games before. But would it happen here? Many were curious about it, and one even noted that Rockstar Games has done this with a past entry:

“Yes, in GTA San Andreas we can recruit gang members and they follow us when we want to return hoods back in our control, now 21 years passed since then and it would be so cool if that is an option in the game, especially during free roam.”

That says a lot that this happened over two decades ago, but hasn’t been brought back since. That might have been because of the game’s campaign and the “path” that Rockstar wanted to take with the gameplay. Speaking of which, another gamer posed a different, and more modern, way of recruiting people for “help” in the title: social media:

“I have a lot of faith that we will be able to meet NPCs through social media. Like starting a conversation with someone until you get to the point of knowing where they “live” (they were created) or ABLE TO SCHEDULE A MEETING THROUGH THE APP. Hence the purpose of the meeting is independent (whether it’s to arrange a robbery, whether it’s to rob him, whether it’s to set up a date and cheat, or whether it’s to kill, etc.). But it would be really cool.”

The options are there, and GTA 6 will definitely be a very “modern” game based on the title’s visuals and how characters have been seen in the first two trailers. Perhaps a new “crew” to do “work” is just a DM away…