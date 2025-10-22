GTA 6 “Twerk Button” Hoax Revealed By Idea Creator

The power of rumor is not to be ignored. Sure, you can know sometimes, “upon first hearing something,” that a rumor is nothing more than that. After all, SOME PEOPLE are smart enough not to believe everything they hear. However, there are plenty of people who aren’t like that. Plus, not all rumors are “easy to debunk” upon hearing them. There are times when there’s “a kernel of truth” within it that you pause and wonder, “Could that be true?” In the case of GTA 6, there have been ideas and rumors flying every which way, and as a result, it can be hard to determine what Rockstar Games is actually doing with its upcoming hyped title.

The twist in this case is that one rumor was undoubtedly false, but the person who kept spreading it did so well…that it ended up on Google. Specifically, it ended up on Google’s AI. You see, the guy in the video below started spreading rumors that GTA 6 would have a special button in-game that was dedicated solely…to twerking. Yes, really.

Obviously, even with the game being set in a fictionalized version of Florida, that is a nuts rumor. However, the guy kept spreading it around and even said at one point that Rockstar Games personally told him about it. Sure enough, that was all it took for Google’s AI to grab onto it, think it was true, and thus if you asked about it online, it would indeed say that the button existed. Just as obviously, the guy was thrilled that his stunt worked, and he made a video about it:

Don’t get us wrong, this was a long con that likely aggravated a lot of people…but the fact that he was able to fool Google’s AI is pretty funny, wouldn’t you agree? If nothing else, you could easily call this an example of “Don’t trust AI,” as they were fooled by a guy literally spreading lies online.

Now, going back to Rockstar Games and its title, these kinds of rumors are numerous, as people are throwing things at the wall to try and get traction, or to start discussions, or to see if they can get a big enough reaction out of those waiting for the game. While some of it is harmless, and many are just curious, it’s important to remember that unless Rockstar Games itself notes that something is real, you should likely assume that it’s not.