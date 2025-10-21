How Are GTA 6 Fans Preparing For The Big Release?

How one prepares for something, no matter how big or small, says a lot about their character. For example, how one prepares for the day to come shows the mindset they have and how “ready” they want to be when they need to do certain things. In the gaming world, preparation is something that many have to do when it comes to a big game release. Sure, there’s “counting down the days,” but for games like GTA 6, it feels like something “grander” has to be done, right? For one person on Reddit, that’s exactly what they asked others, while also explaining their own thoughts on things:

“For me, ever since watching trailer 2, I have been on a GTA marathon. I’ve played all the gta games before as a kid but never finished them, as I was too busy messing around. Now that I have sat and played through so much stuff up till GTA 4 which I’m playing right now, I can say, this series truly deserves all the sucess and more. No game in the series is boring, repetitive nothing like that. I can’t even rank them, they’re all 10s. And this makes me even more excited for GTA 6.”

That’s definitely one way to “get ready for launch,” and we’re sure many people would love to have the time to do a series binge in the lead-up to May.

However, there were just as many people who noted in the comments, after the Redditor asked them what they’re doing in the lead-up, that they were just taking things chill. One commenter noted that the game itself pops into their head every once in a while, and then they move on, as it’s not out yet.

Another commenter we saw did the opposite of the poster, and noted they’re “staying away” from all past titles so they can go in fresh and with little expectations based on past games.

Then, there was this commenter, who decided to have a “little fun” with the subreddit group that has been making some wild claims recently:

“I started a project a couple of months ago, I hang out on this subreddit at night when I’m bored at work and screencap the most hilariously insane ‘predictions’ and just generally unhinged posts. My plan is to redact usernames and the like and probably post ’em somewhere after the game launches.”

…given some of the stuff we’ve seen posted in that subreddit, that’s actually kind of fair.

Regardless, how you prep for the game’s launch is up to you, but do try and “live a life” in the lead-up, okay? We still have a while to go before Rockstar Games drops the title.