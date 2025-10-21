How Much Latin American Influence Will Be Prevalent In GTA 6’s Soundtrack?

When it comes to certain video games, “location” is more than just talking about where the game is set. When you have a game based on the real world, in name or in feeling, you need to do your best to match what the setting is like in real life so that people can “get the picture” of what you’re trying to recreate. In the case of GTA 6, that means trying to capture the “sights and sounds” of Florida, but with a Rockstar Games twist. We’ve already been to this location before, but that game was set in a different location, and thus, the music was much different.

However, with today’s far more modern version of Vice City on display, many are wondering about the “cultural flair” that’ll be shown off, especially when it comes to the game’s music. Traditionally, Rockstar Games has a radio with various “stations” you can listen to for a wide variety of tracks as you drive around the main city. On Reddit, one poster made it clear that they want some big Latin America-style beats to be on the radio to really make it feel like Miami:

“Since Vice City is for sure going to have alot of Latin American culture involved in its setting i hope that the Spanish station rockstar makes is something similar to san juan sounds from GTA4. While most of the music was Puerto Rican Reggaeton. I can imagine what rockstar does with the soundtrack on the Spanish side of things. I can see alot of Latin American music that can be on the soundtrack as a miami nativez.”

That does seem like the “obvious thing” to do, and many in the comments pointed out that this is almost a requirement, given not only the location, but one of the main characters, Lucia.

But, if we wish to dive even deeper, the Latin American music scene is easily one of the hottest in the world right now. Case in point, the next performer at the Super Bowl Halftime Show will be none other than Bad Bunny himself. You know, the most-streamed artist in the world right now? Yeah, the Puerto Rico native is red hot, and it’d be stunning if a few of his songs weren’t on the soundtrack for GTA 6.

Plus, Miami/Vice City is meant to be a mixing pot of various cultures, so you’ll see plenty of references in not only the music you hear on the radio, but also the various locations you’ll visit along your journey.