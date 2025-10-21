GTA 6 Fans Attempt To Look For Protagonist In Trailers and Screenshots

There are plenty of reasons to go over a game’s trailer or videos associated with it. One of the things that often drives players to do so is simply that they want to see if there are any hidden Easter Eggs or teasers about what might be coming up in the game. Given that GTA 6 still doesn’t have its third trailer out yet, and Rockstar Games isn’t giving any meaningful clues as to when the next info drop will be, fans have no choice but to look to the two trailers that are out. Specifically, they’re looking for any indications that one of the protagonists may be in more shots than we think.

In this case, one Twitter fan, who happens to post a LOT of questions and thoughts about the upcoming title, posits that this shot of a news helicopter could be flown by the male protagonist, Jason:

Is that Jason Duval: Part 1



Do we think that this is Jason flying the helicopter in this GTA 6 screenshot?#GTA6 #GTAVI pic.twitter.com/dTOLPZvjOm — RockStation (@rockstationonx) October 18, 2025

Is it him? It’s honestly hard to say. There are some who think that it is him, and there are others who think it isn’t. The answer may not be given for some time, which will only make these gamers speculate more about what’s to come. One of the reasons that many would like it to be true that Jason is flying the helicopter is that this could be a tease to an upcoming activity or side quest within the game. Flying a helicopter over and through Vice City, among other areas, would be a cool thing. Plus, having access to a helicopter in general is a fun way to get around.

One of the trailers for GTA 6 did make it clear that Jason was the kind of guy to do all manner of jobs, including fixing houses and, naturally, doing crime. Having a large set of skills would make one perfect for certain criminal acts, and if he’s trying to help Lucia, the other protagonist, get the life she wanted, then those skills would be doubly useful.

Given that Rockstar Games is known for crafting quite a few activities for gamers to do in their worlds, flying a helicopter is definitely not out of the question. However, we would caution you about spending lots of time sweeping over the footage just to see if you can see Jason or not. While you will be able to do plenty in Vice City, that doesn’t mean you can do ANYTHING and everything. So, just be patient, if possible, and let’s see what trailer 3 reveals whenever it drops.